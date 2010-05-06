Yahoo Blowing $80 Million On New Ad Campaign

Yahoo’s last ad campaign was a failure. But that’s not stopping Carol Bartz and Co. from taking another run at at a mega ad-blitz.



The Wall Street Journal got a sneak peek at the next campaign. Yahoo will spend $75 to $85 million on the new marketing, which extends the “It’s You” theme further.

Yahoo disparages Google in its campaign. In a clip, embedded below, starts with a blank screen that looks like Google’s homepage without the Google logo, as a voice over says, “You come to this place so you can leave.”

It pulls away and shows a bunch of tiles take over the screen. Those tiles represent your interests on the web, which exist on Yahoo. So, Google sends you where you want to go, Yahoo IS where you want to go.

It sounds bad, but the execution is actually pretty good. Compared to the last ads which were non-specific messes, this video — which a Yahoo rep says isn’t an ad, rather a video to highlight the campaign philosophy — actually makes Yahoo look good.

That said, we don’t think it’s going to move the needle much for Yahoo. Yahoo’s unique traffic is falling. Its revenue is flat and its growth opportunities are limited. Spending $85 million on marketing isn’t going to change those problems.

