New .XXX Domain Name For Porn Sites

ICANN has approved of a new domain name at a Silicon Alley board meeting for porn sites! Domain names ending with .XXX will be used for websites that are sexually oriented, and are not illegal or fraudulent.



These domain names will be registered via ICM Registry. Currently 230,000 domain names have been reserved. ICM expects the URLs to sell wholesale for around $60 each.

Sales of .xxx domains should begin soon in Q2 2011.

Written by wiki search engine.

