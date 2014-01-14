Yikes! The New Xbox One Ad Shows Some Scary Hallucinations

You know your video game is good when you start hallucinating. That’s the scary premise of the latest ad for Microsoft’s new video game console, the Xbox One.

The ad made us jump more than once when we first spotted it on Forbes. It’s part of an awesome series of ads portraying Xbox One games as being so engrossing, your mind will think they are real.

Probably, if you get to the point of hallucinating, you need to lay off the games for a while. But short of that, this does looks like fun.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

