New details break on one of David Letterman’s backstage honeys, Stephanie Birkitt.



Turns out she was living with the alleged extortionist, Robert J. Halderman.

So it wasn’t just about the money!

Huffpo has the details >

Here’s a video of Stephanie with Dave…



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.