New World Disorder: Why Geithner's IMF SDR Plan For A Global Currency Looks a Bit Like High Treason

Some time ago, the mainstream media began covering in more detail the New World Order theory as to why our country entered into the financial crisis. Dubbed a “conspiracy theory” the New World Order hypothesis centres around the creation of a “global government” run by a few satanic bankers that are connected to the English Royal Family, the Rockefeller’s, and the Rothschild family. In case you haven’t heard of the theory, it basically states that the Council on Foreign Relations is a treasonous cabal of devil worshiping sickos that wants to move the entire world into a one currency system that issues a digital currency and is run like a global feudal dictatorship — sounds pretty neat, right?



Well, when I first heard of this so called right wing conspiracy theory 10 years ago I initially brushed it off as total hogwash believing that America was the best country in the world and that our elected officials had our best interests at heart. It wasn’t until I worked in the hedge fund world for 12 years that it finally became blatantly obvious that parts of this theory, if not all of it, are actually 75-100% true in my mind and likely not a conspiracy theory at all.

One of the aspects of the NWO theory that looks more and more like fact is the global currency plan. While initially this may strike readers as completely unfathomable, earlier this year Tim Geithner called for the IMF ‘s Special Drawing Rights to be issued and used more frequently. What’s so insanely scary about this, is that the IMF ‘s Special Drawing Right is essentially looks exactly like the plan for none other than the One World Currency which is espoused by the New World Order theorists (aka “right wing wackos”). The SDR would soon replace the dollar with a fixed exchange rate to all other currencies and this peg will devalue the dollar by some 50% or so from current levels according to the NWO theorists. So if you like gold now, get ready to watch it rise another 100% in the next year or two.

Look, however you see things on the NWO issues, the fact is that these theories are nothing new. “In the 1940s, British writer and futurist H. G. Wells would go further than progressives by appropriating and redefining the term “new world order” as a synonym for the establishment of a technocratic world state and planned economy.”

George Orwell would write about the same technocratic society in the book “1984”, and Aldous Huxley wrote about this in “The Brave New World.” Our culture is fundamentally against monopolies, technocratic societies, automation, and central planning. The fact that America would even consider a plan to peg the dollar to a basket of global currencies at a rate that would devalue the wealth of American citizens makes me wonder if the Wells/Orwell/Huxley view is somewhat real and if it shows just how deep the corruption and treason of our elected officials runs — the men in charge of our economy, laws, and justice system are handing our nation over to overlord bankers just as the Greek nation was handed over to them at mere pennies on the dollar if this theory is correct. Soon our parks, roads, schools, military, and states could be auctioned off to the highest bidder to pay off debts and to appease creditors. Our policy will not be made in Washington but by the IMF (and the people who run it behind the curtain) who will be in control of our finances and therefore our politics. What do George Bush, Ben Bernanke, Barack Obama, Tim Geithner, Bill Clinton, the Google Founders, David Rockefeller, Dick Cheney, and most of the mega corporations today all have in common? They are all members of the CFR (Council on Foreign Relations) and are pushing for the devaluation of the US Dollar while Geithner is pushing for the creation of a One World Currency issued by the criminal IMF as the global central bank. Likely, this will usher in Greek like austerity and a police state unlike anything the world has previously witnessed if you believe in the NWO hypothesis.

While the tenets of population control and environmentalism are quite important, the rights of freedom and democracy are even more central to the American way — American’s should remember the phrase “Give me Liberty or give me death” and resist any One currency system at all costs. The CFR and New World Order group are working day and night via “covet means” and corruption to undermine the governments of the world into their IMF SDR system if you believe in the NWO and the fact of the matter is that JFK put it best when he says that our country are ” inherently and historically opposed to secret societies.” http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JPmwYHqsV4k …. If a one world system ever wins out, our rights as free citizens will vanish. It will be the end of freedom as we know it and the start of a new feudalism across the globe. We must resist the 2 party system in the US and elect a third party candidate in 2012, preferably Ron Paul although it is still unclear if anyone currently in office can be trusted… We must return to the Constitution, and I believe that Ron Paul is the only politician that really wants to move in that direction rather than the continued pandering to corporate monopolies.

While I am not wearing a tin foil hat right now, have never been abducted by aliens, do not believe in ghosts, and I’m not worried about people digging through my trash (although that is now allowed by the FBI without a warrant) I definitely find some of the coincidences and hypothesis of the NWO theory to be a little more than just interesting…

In his 11 September 1990 Toward a New World Order speech to a joint session of the U.S. Congress, President George H. W. Bush described his objectives for post-Cold-War global governance in cooperation with post-Soviet states:

“Until now, the world we’ve known has been a world divided—a world of barbed wire and concrete block, conflict and cold war. Now, we can see a new world coming into view. A world in which there is the very real prospect of a new world order. In the words of Winston Churchill, a “world order” in which “the principles of justice and fair play … protect the weak against the strong …” A world where the United Nations, freed from cold war stalemate, is poised to fulfil the historic vision of its founders. A world in which freedom and respect for human rights find a home among all nations.” ——————————————————————————————————————— Pretty creepy that this speech was given 11 Years to the day from September 11, 2001 — Just saying…. Don’t brush this off and call me a paranoid conspiracy theorist. Instead, ask yourself if you would stand up against such a conspiracy if it were real…. Would you?

