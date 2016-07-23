The new 'Wonder Woman' poster is making me even more excited for the movie

Warner Bros. just released a brand new poster for the highly anticipated “Wonder Woman,” the character’s first standalone feature film.

Israeli actress Gal Gadot, who will play the hero, tweeted the poster out.

You can’t judge a whole movie from its poster, but this glimpse is really promising:

Warner Bros. has been on damage control since March when “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” was released and threatened to derail its DC Extended Universe, the studio’s answer to the dominant Marvel Cinematic Universe. The studio is banking a lot on the upcoming “Suicide Squad” to right things, but it might have even more faith in “Wonder Woman.”

Just from some small hints on the poster, we can tell that they are learning from the mistakes of “Batman v. Superman.”

Warner Bros. A lot of mistakes were made in ‘Batman v. Superman.’

First of all, there is an emphasis on Wonder Woman’s vibrant costume. The red and gold especially stand out. “Batman v. Superman” was criticised for being dark and dreary. Now, a dark superhero movie isn’t necessarily a bad superhero movie, as Christopher Nolan’s Batman movies showed. However, the fact that a movie starring Batman and Superman had no time to have fun bogged it down.

This cinematic universe just needed a few bright colours added to it. However, the big difference comes when you look at the tagline:

“Power. Grace. Wisdom. Wonder.”

Another heavy criticism lobbed at “Batman v. Superman” was its lack of respect for the legendary heroes onscreen, especially Superman. In the universe brought to life by Zack Snyder, superheroes were brooding and self-hating. Perhaps this version of Wonder Woman realises that, hey, it’s really cool to have super powers.

“Wonder Woman” will be out in theatres on June 2, 2017.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.