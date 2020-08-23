A new 'Wonder Woman 1984' trailer finally shows off Kristen Wiig's Cheetah villain

Warner Bros. Wonder Woman faces off against her friend Barbara, turned Cheetah, in ‘WW84.’

Director Patty Jenkins debuted a new trailer for “Wonder Woman 1984” Saturday during Warner Bros.’ virtual DC FanDome fan event.

As the film title suggests, the sequel will follow Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) in 1984 as she faces off against Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) and Cheetah (Kristen Wiig).

Chris Pine will also reprise his role as Steve Trevor even though his character died at the end of the first film.

The new trailer shows off the first footage of Wiig as Cheetah as she faces off against Wonder Woman.

“Wonder Woman” is currently set for release on October 2, 2020.

Here are a few looks at the character from the new trailer, revealed at Warner Bros.’ free virtual DC FanDome event on Saturday.

Warner Bros. Barbara shows off a sleeker look in the new ‘WW84’ trailer.

Warner Bros. Barbara will be working with Pedro Pascal’s villain.

Not only did we see her with straight hair and wearing leopard print. The end of the trailer showed Barbara’s full transformation into an animal as she faces off against Wonder Woman in her gold costume.

Warner Bros. When she sees her friend, Diana Prince asks what Barbara did.

“WW84” is set for an October release.

