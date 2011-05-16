A Lot Of Cool Things Are Coming To Windows Phones

Steve Kovach
windows phone 7 mango title image

Photo: Ellis Hamburger

We’ve already told you a few of the new features coming to Windows Phone 7’s next update, now we have some more that leaked out of the weekend.Here’s what we know:

  • Facebook chat, AIM, and Windows Live Messenger will all be accessible from the messaging hub. You can also send group messages.
  • You’ll be able to access your Windows Live SkyDrive from Office 365.
  • You can edit documents from Internet Explorer 9 Mobile.
  • New lock screen art from (presumably famous) artists.
  • Sync Xbox Live settings and games from your phone.
  • Visual voicemail. (Just like iPhone and Android.)

[Via Win rumours]

