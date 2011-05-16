A Lot Of Cool Things Are Coming To Windows Phones

Photo: Ellis Hamburger
We’ve already told you a few of the new features coming to Windows Phone 7’s next update, now we have some more that leaked out of the weekend.Here’s what we know:
- Facebook chat, AIM, and Windows Live Messenger will all be accessible from the messaging hub. You can also send group messages.
- You’ll be able to access your Windows Live SkyDrive from Office 365.
- You can edit documents from Internet Explorer 9 Mobile.
- New lock screen art from (presumably famous) artists.
- Sync Xbox Live settings and games from your phone.
- Visual voicemail. (Just like iPhone and Android.)
