A Lot Of Cool Things Are Coming To Windows Phones

We’ve already told you a few of the new features coming to Windows Phone 7’s next update, now we have some more that leaked out of the weekend.Here’s what we know:



Facebook chat, AIM, and Windows Live Messenger will all be accessible from the messaging hub. You can also send group messages.

You’ll be able to access your Windows Live SkyDrive from Office 365.

You can edit documents from Internet Explorer 9 Mobile.

New lock screen art from (presumably famous) artists.

Sync Xbox Live settings and games from your phone.

Visual voicemail. (Just like iPhone and Android.)

[Via Win rumours]

