New Windows 7 Pics Hit The Web

Microsoft (MSFT) has a lot riding on Windows 7: In its most recent quarter, Windows made up over 40% of Microsoft’s operating income.



Now we know a little more about what it’ll look like: This morning, new snapshots of a early version of Windows 7 hit the Web.

Seems pretty clean so far. Beta testers mostly like Windows 7, but the big question for Microsoft is whether Windows 7 is enough to finally get big business off XP.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.