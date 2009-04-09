New Windows 7 Pics Hit The Web

Eric Krangel

Microsoft (MSFT) has a lot riding on Windows 7: In its most recent quarter, Windows made up over 40% of Microsoft’s operating income.

Now we know a little more about what it’ll look like: This morning, new snapshots of a early version of Windows 7 hit the Web.

Seems pretty clean so far. Beta testers mostly like Windows 7, but the big question for Microsoft is whether Windows 7 is enough to finally get big business off XP.

