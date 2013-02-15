Bookworms Will Weep Over New Wiley Logo That Axes 'John' & His Sons

If you’re not interested in the world of books and publishing, this item will be lost on you. But if you’re a bibliophile of any degree, you’ll be shocked that John Wiley & Sons has changed its logo and now goes only by “Wiley.”



The company, which specialises in textbooks, has been calling itself Wiley for some time. But it retained the old-fashioned “J” in its logo, and many, many readers will always know the place as John Wiley (particularly if you ever bought one of the titles in its blockbuster “For Dummies” series). John Wiley was the son of the founder, Charles. The company’s logo for a longtime boasted that it was in business “since 1807.”

No more!

Here are the new and old logos.

New:

Photo: Wiley

Old:

Photo: Wiley

It’s not clear when the change happened, but it was noticed recently by Brand New, the corporate image design blog.

The change must be fairly recent, because usage guidelines for both logos are still on Wiley’s web site.

