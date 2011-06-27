Los Alamos Lab is Evacuated As New Mexico Wildfire Approaches Within 1 Mile

Los Alamos

A wildfire in northern New Mexico has burned through up to 6,000 acres shutting down the National Laboratory in Los Alamos Monday.According to the Los Alamos Monitor, the Las Conchas fire flared up yesterday and is being fought by several fire departments under the management of the Forest Service.



Current estimates put the fire about one mile from the labs southwest entrance.

The largest employer in northern New Mexico, Los Alamos employs 11,000 people and is one of only two places in the U.S. where classified work on nuclear weapons is performed. A spokesperson for the lab told CNN:

“All laboratory facilities will be closed for all activities and nonessential employees are directed to remain off site,” the statement said. “Employees are considered nonessential and should not report to work unless specifically directed by their line managers.“

All radioactive and hazardous material is appropriately accounted for and protected.

Los Alamos is owned by the Department of Energy and sits on 36 acres about 35 miles northwest of Santa Fe.

