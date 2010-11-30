New WikiLeaks: Saudis Wanted To Track Gitmo Detainees With Electronic Chip "Like Horses"

You just know the cablers are going to be filled in the next 24 hours with people who think this is a great idea. From the NYT report on the latest WikiLeaks dump:



Last year, King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia proposed an unorthodox way to return Guantánamo Bay prisoners to a chaotic country like Yemen without fear that they would disappear and join a terrorist group.

The king told a top White House aide, John O. Brennan, that the United States should implant an electronic chip in each detainee to track his movements, as is sometimes done with horses and falcons.

“Horses don’t have good lawyers,” Mr. Brennan replied.

