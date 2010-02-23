New Week Starts Off With Equities, Commodities Falling

After last week’s incredible bull rally, the Dow is now falling, currently down 20 points to 10,383. The NASDAQ is down 5 points to 2248 and the S&P 500 is down 3 points to 1106.

Commodities are mixed but are generally negative. Oil is rising slightly, up $0.14 to $79.95 a barrel.

Gold has fallen by $4.80 to $1117.30 an ounce whilst silver has fallen $0.11 to $16.33 an ounce.

Futures are down with the exception of grains, which are performing nicely. Soft goods, metals, and equity indices are all falling, along with energy futures.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.