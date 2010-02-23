New Week Starts Off With Equities, Commodities Falling

Vince Veneziani

After last week’s incredible bull rally, the Dow is now falling, currently down 20 points to 10,383. The NASDAQ is down 5 points to 2248 and the S&P 500 is down 3 points to 1106.

Commodities are mixed but are generally negative. Oil is rising slightly, up $0.14 to $79.95 a barrel.

Gold has fallen by $4.80 to $1117.30 an ounce whilst silver has fallen $0.11 to $16.33 an ounce.

Futures are down with the exception of grains, which are performing nicely. Soft goods, metals, and equity indices are all falling, along with energy futures.

FUTURES AM Feb21

