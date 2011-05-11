New Ways To Work: Sococo And Gigwalk Make Virtual Offices Possible

To see just how work is changing thanks to technology you have to look no further than these two companies:



1. Sococo gives you a virtual office, where you have an office space on screen. You have to get a demo of this. Video.

2. Gigwalk lets you work (or hire people to do tasks) on your smart phone. I’m using this to hire people to take pictures of vacation homes in Los Angeles, so I don’t waste money on a badly-located home. Video.

These both are a good example of why I like video. It’s hard to explain these concepts in text, but in video you’ll get a much better idea of how work is changing. Enjoy!

Gigwalk:



Sococo:



Read more posts on Scobleizer »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.