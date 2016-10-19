There's a new way to find out if you are underpaid, thanks to Glassdoor

One of the best kept secrets in corporate America is salary info.

One of the only ways to find out what actual companies pay employees is to sift through job-hunting site Glassdoor.

But that doesn’t really help you know if your own salary at your own company is high, low or fair, given your job title, experience, where you live and so on.

Glassdoor has now released a tool, called Know Your Worth, which will use Glassdoor data to tell you if you are fairly paid. You tell it your current job title, employer, current base pay, location, education and years of relevant work experience and it tells you if you are underpaid, fairly paid or well paid for your market. This is base pay only, however, which doesn’t include things like stock benefits.

It will also recalculate your market value weekly and track it over time.

This feature complements another one on Glassdoor called “Salary Explorer” that lets you play with different factors to see how they influence your salary, such as a living in a different city, or adding a few more years of experience.

Below, we used the tool to compare the base pay of a woman Software Developer with 5 years experience, working at Apple in Cupertino, who has a computer science degree from a decent state school at a base salary of $107,350. The tool told us, this woman was underpaid by nearly $14,000 or 11%).

