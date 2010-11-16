New Warriors Owners Say Hello To Fans With Half-Price Tickets and Concessions

Photo: AP Images

Following their recent purchase of the Golden State Warriors, Peter Gruber and Kleiner Perkins partner Joe Lacob cut prices in half for all concessions and all available tickets to tonight’s home game against the Pistons, Fanhouse reports.Despite the Warriors’ futility – they’ve reached the playoffs just once in the last 15 years – they don’t have much trouble selling tickets. They finished 11th in attendance last season despite ranking 27th in the NBA in wins.



Nevertheless, it’s a nice way for the new owners to build some goodwill with their fanbase. Hopefully, some postseason success follows.

