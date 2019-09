Woohoo! New Wall Street II clips! In the new clips we find out that Shia Lebouf has a crazy accent (“I wanted to talk to you about these Rum-as, it’s gettin’ Cray-zee”).



And check out how he literally stares off into space for a solid five seconds, speechless in front of Gordon Gekko:







Via Moviefone

Also see: the 10 best quotes from Wall Street 2 –>

