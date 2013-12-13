Here's The First Trailer For The Next 'Walking Dead' Video Game

We’ve waited a while for this, but the first trailer for the next “Walking Dead” video game has finally been released.

Last year’s first instalment from Telltale Games was critically acclaimed, being heralded as last year’s Game of the Year.

This time around will be a lot different as you’re playing as Clementine — a young girl who was abandoned after everyone in her group was killed.

There’s no release date given for season 2 of “The Walking Dead.” All we have to go off of is that it’s “coming very soon.” Hopefully, that means the start of next year.

If you haven’t played “The Walking Dead,” I recommend trying it out.

The role-playing game (RPG) isn’t heavy on blood and gore.

Instead, gameplay is dictated by human interaction and the choices you make — some of which are split second decisions. Sometimes, these result in life or death. Ultimately, it makes the game worth playing through a few times to try out different scenarios.

The first game had possibly one of the saddest endings to any game I’ve ever played. *spoiler* The main character you’ve been playing as the entire game gets bitten and is about to turn into a zombie. You’re forced to take on the role of his companion — a young girl — and kill him before he turns so he doesn’t kill you. *spoiler*

