'The Walking Dead' Terrorized By Plague Of Zombies In New Trailers

While AMC’s other big show “Breaking Bad” was wrapping up, the network has slowly been rolling out trailers and footage for the new season of “Walking Dead.”

If you recall, we left Rick and his crew at the prison welcoming in a new bus load of survivors. Also, the governor’s still a menacing threat out and about … somewhere.

It’s been a while since we’ve watched a new trailer for season four — the first official trailer debuted during San Diego Comic-Con in July. With the series return so soon, it’s great to get a look at what to expect.

In addition to the trailer, here’s more new footage from the show that has been aired on AMC.

The first is more gruesome than the previous trailer.

[H/t] to Comingsoon.net for spotting these two online. AMC’s YouTube channel hasn’t even made these available yet.

What did we learn?

1. Zombies — or people — are getting into the prison and are killing off survivors.

2. At least 14 people have died from this “walker” onslaught.

3. It looks like Rick has pulled it together. Last season, Rick snapped. Now, he looks a little more well-groomed — or as well as he could during a zombie apocalypse. At the least, his hair looks more neat. That’s a good sign that’s he’s continuing as the group’s leader.

4. No signs of the Governor.

Basically, it sounds like the gang may be leaving their safe haven they fought so hard to get last season.

Hershel: “Everything we’ve worked so hard to keep out, has found its way in.”

If that’s true, fans of the comics have reason to get excited.

“The Walking Dead” returns to AMC October 13.

