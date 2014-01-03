New 'The Walking Dead' Poster Hints At Grim Future Ahead

AMC just released a new poster for the return of “The Walking Dead” next month.

When we last left off *spoilers*the prison was all but destroyed, the Governor and Herschel were killed, and the group once again was split up.*spoilers*

Now on their own, the poster hints at Rick and Carl’s journey alone together. If you’ve read the comics, you know it’s a dark, rocky road ahead for the two.

Having Carl (Chandler Riggs) front and center makes us think his character will have a larger role in the next episodes. After all, Rick didn’t seem like he was in a good place (mentally and physically) during the mid-season finale.

“The Walking Dead” returns February 9 at 9 p.m.

