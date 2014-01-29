No One's Looking Back In New 'Walking Dead' Midseason Trailer

AMC released a second trailer for the upcoming return of this season’s “The Walking Dead” and if Rick’s face is any indication, it’s going to be rough second half for the group of survivors.

The 30-second spot shows the gang split up and on the run after last year’s midseason finale. Michonne (Danai Gurira) returns slicing and dicing through zombies with her machete while Daryl (Norman Reedus) is weaving his way through a graveyard.

“The Walking Dead” returns February 9th.

