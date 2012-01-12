Eat Sushi And Get A Manicure At The Fancy New Walgreens In Chicago

Walgreens has become the latest drug store chain to go upscale, opening a new flagship store in Chicago that will sell fine wine and sushi and offer grooming services like manicures and eyebrow waxing, according to DailyFinance.



The new store on Chicago’s State Street opens just months after Duane Reade, also owned by Walgreens, launched a 22,000-square-foot flagship store on Wall Street with upscale amenities like a juice bar and shoe shine booth.

According to Daily Finance, the new design concept is intended to offer “unexpected” products and services to shoppers: “these include hundreds of fresh food items, such as hand-rolled sushi and sashimi prepared daily, and more than 700 fine wines that are paired with artisan cheeses, specialty meats and chocolates.”

It will also have a barista on hand, as well as fresh baked goods and a machine that dispenses more than 100 Coca Cola beverages.

Walgreens says it hopes to increase sales beyond its traditional pharmaceutical offerings, ABC Chicago reported.

Some screenshots of the new flagship, via ABC Chicago:

Photo: screenshot via ABC Chicago

Photo: screenshot via ABC Chicago

Photo: screenshot via ABC Chicago

Now check out the amazing Duane Reade on Wall Street >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.