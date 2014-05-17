This Ingenious Lid Solves The Most Annoying Thing About Paper Coffee Cups

Everyone knows the feeling of spilling hot coffee on their hands or pants.

With a conventional coffee cup lid, spills and leaks are a constant threat. Some establishments, like Starbucks, offer plugs to seal their cups, while others, like Dunkin’ Doughnuts have annoying flaps that “close” the hole, but don’t seal the cup all the way.

The new Viora Lid from Seattle-based Vaporpath is designed to solve the annoying spills and leaks that come with conventional coffee cup lids. The opening of the Viora Lid is inside the top, and closer to the liquid (we first saw it on Cool Hunting). If the fluid does jostle or funnel up out of the cup, the lid is designed to direct the splash right back into the drink well and drain into your cup.

In the GIFs below, the Viora Lid is on the left, and the conventional coffee lid is on the right.

The lid also simulates the experience of drinking from a regular mug. Instead of sucking the drink through the opening and anticipating when the liquid will reach your tongue, this new lid mimics a regular glass since the opening is lower than the rim.

The exaggerated ventilation hole also increases the aroma and taste of your drink without the need to take off the lid.

The odor-free, recyclable lid officially launched earlier this month at the Speciality Coffee Association of America trade show in Seattle. The company is currently taking orders and and offering sample kits on its website (pricing upon request).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.