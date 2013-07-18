These Incredible Old-Timey Sports Photos Were Actually Taken In 2013

We were browsing through Getty Images today when we came across all these awesome vintage sports photos that we thought were wrongly labelled “2013.”



It turns out that the photos — many of which look like they were taken 80 years ago — were all taken in the past few months.

These photos are really cool.

It’s kind of like Instagram for professional photographers. All the photos were taken at sporting events and digitally enhanced, creating an odd, vintage effect.

