These Incredible Old-Timey Sports Photos Were Actually Taken In 2013

Tony Manfred
barcelona jumping fina diving

We were browsing through Getty Images today when we came across all these awesome vintage sports photos that we thought were wrongly labelled “2013.”

It turns out that the photos — many of which look like they were taken 80 years ago — were all taken in the past few months.

These photos are really cool.

It’s kind of like Instagram for professional photographers. All the photos were taken at sporting events and digitally enhanced, creating an odd, vintage effect.

A diver leaps into the pool at a competition in Barcelona

Barceloneta Beach, the site of the 2013 FINA diving championships

Two divers jump into the water in Barcelona

A soccer game on a dirt field in Rio de Janeiro

A soccer game above Sugarloaf Mountain in Rio

Two riders in the John Smith's Grand National in Liverpool

Horses jump a fence in Liverpool

Surfers race out of the water in a competition in Gold Coast, Australia

Fans watching an international rugby game in Sydney, Australia

Australia and England rugby players in a scrum

Australian rugby players run down the field

Fans with top hats watch the Royal Ascot horse races in England

Horses races at Royal Ascot

The grandstand at Royal Ascot

A man at Royal Ascot

Fans sit on a bench and watch Royal Ascot

A golf shots from the rough in Valencia, Spain

A lone horse races in Cheltenham, England

Fans leave a horse race in England

