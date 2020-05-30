A new video appears to show 3 Minneapolis police officers pinning George Floyd to the ground while he says, 'I can't breathe'

- A new video appears to show not just one, but three Minneapolis police officers pinning George Floyd to the ground as he repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe.
- Previously, an initial video showed only one officer holding Floyd down, with his knee on Floyd’s neck.
- Ex-officer Derek Chauvin was arrested Friday and charged by Hennepin County prosecutors with third-degree murder and manslaughter.
- All four officers involved in the incident have been fired from the Minneapolis Police Department.
A new video surfaced by media outlets on Friday appears to show three Minneapolis police officers pinning George Floyd to the ground with their knees as he begged to be released.
Previously, an initial video showed only one police officer, Derek Chauvin, on the ground with Floyd, kneeling on his neck.
Chauvin was arrested Friday afternoon and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. None of the other three officers who were with him have been charged, though all have been fired from the Minneapolis Police Department.
The video, which may be upsetting to some viewers, appears to show Floyd crying out in distress and repeatedly telling the officers he couldn’t breathe.
“Please, please let me stand,” Floyd could be heard saying. “Please, I can’t breathe.”
NBC News was first to report on an 18-second clip of the video, and CNN published a minute-long version Friday afternoon.
It’s unclear who shot the new video, and its authenticity has not yet been confirmed by officials. NBC News said its staff verified the video using Google Street View imagery and statements from police.
The Minneapolis Police Department did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment on the authenticity of the video.
