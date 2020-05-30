A new video appears to show 3 Minneapolis police officers pinning George Floyd to the ground while he says, 'I can't breathe'

YouTube/NBC News A new video first published by NBC News on Friday appears to show three officers kneeling on George Floyd before his death.

Previously, an initial video showed only one officer holding Floyd down, with his knee on Floyd’s neck.

Ex-officer Derek Chauvin was arrested Friday and charged by Hennepin County prosecutors with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

All four officers involved in the incident have been fired from the Minneapolis Police Department.

The video, which may be upsetting to some viewers, appears to show Floyd crying out in distress and repeatedly telling the officers he couldn’t breathe.

“Please, please let me stand,” Floyd could be heard saying. “Please, I can’t breathe.”

NBC News was first to report on an 18-second clip of the video, and CNN published a minute-long version Friday afternoon.

It’s unclear who shot the new video, and its authenticity has not yet been confirmed by officials. NBC News said its staff verified the video using Google Street View imagery and statements from police.

The Minneapolis Police Department did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment on the authenticity of the video.

