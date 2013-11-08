New Video Shows Toronto Mayor Rob Ford Ranting About Wanting To Kill Someone

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

A new video has surfaced that appears to show disgraced Toronto Mayor Rob Ford going off on a belligerent tangent about how he wants to kill someone.

The person who had the video was reportedly trying to get media outlets to pay for it. They sent the Toronto Sun a short clip that allegedly shows Ford ranting in a living room about killing an unidentified person.

After The Sun posted the clip, the Toronto Star released the full version.

Ford recently admitted that he has smoked crack cocaine in the past year, but he still refuses to resign his position as mayor. He’s been under fire for months since Gawker and the Toronto Star published reports about a video that appears to show him smoking crack. That video has not been released, but police reportedly have a copy.

In the new video, Ford is reportedly heard saying: “I need f—ing 10 minutes to make sure he’s dead.” It’s not clear who Ford is talking about.

These quotes are also included in the video: “I’m going to kill that f—ing guy. I’m telling you it’s first-degree murder … He dies or I die, brother.”

Also: “When he’s down, I’ll rip his f—ing throat out” and “I’ll poke his eyes out” and “I’ll make sure that motherf—–‘s dead.”

The BBC reports that Ford has apologized for the video, saying he was “extremely, extremely inebriated” at the time it was filmed.

