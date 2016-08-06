Never-before-seen video shows the devastation from the most powerful weapon ever used

Today marks the 71st anniversary of the day the United States Army Air Forces dropped an atomic bomb on the city of Hiroshima in Japan. They later dropped another bomb on the city of Nagasaki, and days later, Japan surrendered.

The Russian government released never-before-seen footage of the aftermath in the two bombed cities that was taken by Soviet Troops assigned to survey the damage.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.