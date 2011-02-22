Steve Jobs Looks Unsteady And Weak In Recent Video

Photo: AP

Radar Online has posted a video of Steve Jobs recently walking from a cafe to his car.Radar says the video was shot on February 8th, the same day that Steve reportedly visited the Stanford Cancer centre in Palo Alto.



The video is painful and sad to watch: Steve looks unsteady and weak as he walks slowly to the passenger side door.

The video, which was obviously shot in secret, also feels like a morbid sort of voyeurism, and we’re not going to post it. (If you would like to watch it, you can do so here).

As we noted when Steve left Apple on his latest medical leave, we do not expect the company to provide any more details about Steve’s condition unless Steve can no longer remain the company’s CEO (and we actually don’t think the company is obliged to provide these details: The seriousness of Steve’s situation is obvious). The images in the video, unfortunately, seem to support the conviction of some in Silicon Valley that Steve is getting worse, not better.

As ever, we wish Steve and his family all the best.

NOTE: This is a sensitive and uncomfortable topic, and most people have strong views about how it should be covered (if at all). We respect Steve’s desire for privacy, and we have always tried to approach the issue with the respect and decency it deserves. At the same time, Steve is still CEO of one of the most valuable and important companies in the world, and his condition and prognosis matter to not just his family and friends but to Apple shareholders, employees, partners, and customers. We do not agree with those who say “It’s obvious that Steve is dying”–we’re more hopeful than that–and we therefore view apparent changes in Steve’s situation as news. We don’t seek out this news, and, when it is bad, we certainly don’t enjoy reporting it. We also very much hope Steve gets better soon. But we apologise to anyone who thinks it is inappropriate for us to write about it.

