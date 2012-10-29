New Video Shows Sandy Growing And Intensifying

The animation below, from NOAA’s GOES-13 satellite observations from Oct 26 to 28, shows Hurricane Sandy moving out of the Bahamas and its western clouds spread over the eastern seaboard. The circulation is evident over the Atlantic Ocean as Sandy moved northward, and the storm is clearly growing.



As the storm barrels up the East Coast, NYC has taken precautions including evacuating Zone A, closing schools and closing the subway.

THE LATEST MAP AND NEWS ON HURRICANE SANDY



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.