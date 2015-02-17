New video shows the inside of the mysterious Apple van

There’s a fleet of mysterious vans driving around the US with cameras on their roof. You might think that it’s an experimental Google Streetview product, but here’s the interesting thing: The vehicles are registered to Apple.

We don’t know exactly what Apple is doing with the black vans. The cars have cameras and sensors on the top that could be used to collect images of streets (like Google does), or perhaps it’s experimenting with autonomous, self-driving car technology (like Google does).

Apple Insider has published a new video of one of Apple’s mystery vans, this time in Florida. Unlike the other vans, this one has a white paint job:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The driver pulls up alongside the van, and you can see someone sitting in the passenger seat using what appears to be an iPad:

The driver spots someone filming the car and quickly reaches to hide the iPad from view:

He points to the passenger that someone is filming, and then drives off.

The video doesn’t explain what Apple is doing with its fleet of vans. But what it does show is that the passenger’s iPad is something that Apple wants to keep secret. It could be that the iPad is the equivalent of the computer inside Google’s Streetview cars. Drivers use that computer to check over the footage, monitor the route, and log any crashes they get into.

NOW WATCH: Star Analyst Gene Munster Has A New Prediction About The Apple Television



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.