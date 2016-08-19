A new video reportedly shows Ryan Lochte and other swimmers in an altercation with gas station security on night of alleged robbery

New information from Rio is coming forth in the alleged armed robbery of Ryan Lochte and three other U.S. swimmers.

On Thursday, ABC’s Matt Gutman reported that a new video allegedly shows Lochte and the other swimmers involved in an altercation with gas station security on the same night they said they were robbed.

Gutman added that the video also reportedly shows one swimmer breaking down a bathroom door at the gas station.

It is unclear if “fighting” is a quote from sources or a description of something that not all people would deem to be people fighting.

ABC’s TJ Holmes reported authorities are now saying that the swimmers were too drunk to give accurate statements on the night of the alleged robbery:

On Wednesday night, Gunnar Bentz and Jack Conger, two of the three swimmers with Lochte on the night of the alleged armed robbery, were stopped from boarding a flight leaving Rio. The third swimmer, Jimmy Feigen, had also reportedly checked in for a flight to leave Rio but never showed up at the airport.

This news came just hours after a Brazilian judge reportedly ordered that authorities seize Lochte and Feigen’s passports. Earlier that day, police reportedly presented evidence that may show that the swimmers had the items they had claimed were stolen during the robbery when they returned to the Olympic Village. According to the Daily Mail, police believe security footage and X-ray scans appear to show the four swimmers with their wallets upon returning to the Village.

Lochte had already returned to the United States.

