Another Video Of Chinese Official's Epic Airport Meltdown Has Emerged, And It's Even Better Than The First One

Last month remarkable CCTV footage of a Chinese official’s complete meltdown at an airport hit the internet, going global in just a few days.



Another video of the incident, apparently filmed by a fellow passenger, has appeared on the Language Log blog, and it is even more entertaining than the first video.



Crucially, this video has sound, and Victor Mair of the Language Logs blog has translated:

“I originally booked a first class [ticket]…. What do you mean, huh?! What do you mean, huh?! I originally booked a first class [ticket]…. You’re really bullying me…. And not just once?! You’re really taking advantage of me. Hai! Hurry up and open the door!… Hai, how can you be like this? Really browbeating me!… First class….”

The context seems to confirm earlier reports that the irate passenger had already missed one flight, and missed a second after he and his wife went to get breakfast.

Yan Linkun, a member of China’s top level government advisory board CPPCC, has since been apologized for the incident and has been suspended from his job.



