18 Games You Need To Play In 2014

It’s been nearly two months since the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One landed in the U.S., and gamers are ready to finally move on from the first batch of games that launched with their systems.
While there were few stand-out titles in that bunch, the release line-up for 2014 is totally different story.
The original creators of both “Call of Duty” and “Halo” are working on brand new properties that are each experimenting with their own combinations of multiplayer and story aspects.
There’s a new “Super Smash Bros.” coming — including the first-ever handheld release in the series.
Indie games. “Metal Gear Solid.” Zombies. The number of reasons to be excited for 2014 is seemingly endless. That’s why we’ve gone through the major releases for the year to select 18 games you simply can’t miss.
Release date: March 2014
Available for: Xbox One, Xbox 360, PC
Why to play it: From the original developers of 'Call of Duty' and the publishers of 'Battlefield' comes a fast-paced first-person shooter where every player has a jetpack and can summon a mech. It's like adrenaline on a Blu Ray disc.
Release date: TBA 2014
Available for: PC, PS4, Xbox One
Why to play it: The 'Witcher' games have always had morally grey, complex stories, kind of like HBO's 'Game of Thrones,' except that your choices affect the outcomes. With the move to next-gen consoles, the series' developers promise that they'll be able to bring that level of moral ambiguity to an open world environment.
Release date: Dec 2013 (episode 1), TBA 2014 for future episodes
Available for: PC, Mac, PS3, Xbox 360, iOS, PS Vita, Ouya
Why to play it: The first season on 'The Walking Dead' proved to be an emotional adventure that made you care about its characters before throwing them into terrible situations that made you make decisions that felt like they made an impact.
Release date: March 28, 2014
Available for: PS3, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox 360
Why to play it: While it isn't the complete 'Metal Gear Solid V' experience, 'Ground Zeroes' will give players their first real look at the game and Kiefer Sutherland as the new voice actor for the series' hero, Snake.
Release date: Late 2014
Available for: PS4, Xbox One, PC
Why to play it: 'The Division' will combine third-person shooting with an open world set in New York City to make one of the most interesting new multiplayer shooters in some time. Plus, Ubisoft's new 'Snowdrop' game engine is going to allow for unprecedented graphics on consoles.
Release date: September 9, 2014
Available for: Ps3, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox 360
Why to play it: From Bungie, the original creators of 'Halo,' comes a new sci-fi shooter where you're always online. No longer limited to the Xbox, Bungie is in a good position to upend 'Call of Duty' as the must-play shooter on every major console this fall.
Release date: TBA 2014
Available for: Nintendo 3DS, Wii U
Why to play it: If you've played a 'Smash Bros.' game before, you know the drill: a bunch of characters from different games thrown into an arena with their strongest moves and fun items. If you like playing games with friends on the couch, you can't miss it.
Release date: March 21, 2014
Available for: PS4
Why to play it: This open world superhero adventure will be the best game exclusively on the PlayStation 4 when it comes out in March. If you're a PS4 owner, it's simply a must-buy.
Release date: Spring 2014
Available for: PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Wii U
Why to play it: Take 'Grand Theft Auto,' mix in some of the social stealth pioneered in 'Assassin's Creed,' and for good measure give the player the ability to hack anyone or anything in a futuristic take on Chicago. Players who like to cut loose and cause a little mayhem in their games should be pumped for this.
Release date: TBA 2014
Available for: Wii U
Why to play it: The first Bayonetta was a crazy, incredible action game for the PS3 and Xbox 360. Nintendo likely paid a pretty penny to have this come out exclusively on the Wii U, this generation's worst-selling console. Wii U owners would be amiss to skip it.
Release date: Early 2014
Available for: PS4
Why to play it: Insanely realistic graphics, licensed supercars, and team-based racing make for a next-gen driving experience that's less serious than the Xbox's 'Forza' or Sony's 'Gran Turismo.' Like 'Motorstorm' for the PS3, this will be a great way to show off your console's power to friends while also being fantastic to play.
Release date: Oct 2013 (episode 1), Feb 2014 (episode 2), TBA 2014 for episodes
Available for: PC, Mac, PS3, Xbox 360, iOS, PS Vita
Why to play it: The developers at Telltale Games are some of the best at turning beloved comic and film franchises into amazing games. The first episode of 'The Wolf Among Us' got gamers hooked, and after months of waiting we'll finally be able to jump back into the game's supernatural universe when Episode 2 lands in February.
Release date: Fall 2014
Available for: PS4
Why to play it: Ready at Dawn, the studio making 'The Order: 1886,' was founded by former developers at Naughty Dog and Blizzard, of 'Crash Bandicoot' and 'StarCraft,' respectively. Announced at last year's E3, this is one of the most-hyped games for the PS4.
Release date: TBA 2014
Available for: Xbox One
Why to play it: Reviews for 'Halo 4' praised the campaign but noted that it was limited in scope by the constraints of the Xbox 360. Gamers are hoping the jump to the Xbox One will let them improve the graphics even more while returning the campaign to the series' larger scale roots.
Release date: Early 2014
Available for: PC, PS4, iOS
Why to play it: From the developer of 'Braid' comes a new puzzle game set on on open island with over 400 puzzles to solve. PS4 gamers looking to take a break from shooters and action-adventure games should give this a look when it hits early this year.
Release date: Fall 2014
Available for: PC, PS4, Xbox One
Why to play it: For the first time, you'll be able to drive coast-to-coast across the United States in an open environment with no loading times. While it's not going to be an exact copy of the country, we're excited to see such developers push such ambitious goals now that they have the technology to pull it off.
Release date: TBA 2014
Available for: PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox 360
Why to play it: From the developers of 'Dead Island' and its sequel comes 'Dying Light,' another zombie apocalypse game set in an open world. The game's day and night cycle sounds a lot like 'Minecraft,' in that you have to go out and get supplies during the relative safety of the day and then build safe areas with traps for the dangers that come at night. Fans of cooperative multiplayer should give this a look.
Release date: Fall 2014
Available for: PC, PS4, Xbox One
Why to play it: From the developers of 'Left 4 Dead' comes a game set on an alien world where four players work together as hunters to catch a single person playing as an especially powerful monster. The dynamic sounds a lot like the first 'Predator' movie -- so, amazing.
