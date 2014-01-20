18 Games You Need To Play In 2014

Activision / Bungie Gamers have been waiting a while to get their hands on ‘Destiny.’

It’s been nearly two months since the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One landed in the U.S., and gamers are ready to finally move on from the first batch of games that launched with their systems.

While there were few stand-out titles in that bunch, the release line-up for 2014 is totally different story.

The original creators of both “Call of Duty” and “Halo” are working on brand new properties that are each experimenting with their own combinations of multiplayer and story aspects.

There’s a new “Super Smash Bros.” coming — including the first-ever handheld release in the series.

Indie games. “Metal Gear Solid.” Zombies. The number of reasons to be excited for 2014 is seemingly endless. That’s why we’ve gone through the major releases for the year to select 18 games you simply can’t miss.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.