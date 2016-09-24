A new video shows the moments before and after the police shooting of Keith Scott

New video footage showing the moments before and after the fatal police shooting of Keith Scott was released by the Scott family to media on Friday.

The video, taken by Scott’s wife Rakeyia and published by NBC News and the New York Times, does not display the shooting itself. But she can be heard pleading with officers not to shoot him and repeating, “He has no weapon” multiple times.

Officers can also be heard repeating, “Drop the gun” multiple times.

Rakeyia also shouts to officers that he has a “TBI” — an acronym for traumatic brain injury — and “just took his medicine.

After the shots are fired, Rakeyia can be heard asking, “Did you shoot him? Did you shoot him? He better not be f — ing dead.”



Justin Bamberg, one of the family’s attorneys, told the New York Times that the video offers “another vantage point” of the incident, but doesn’t prove it was either justified or unjustified.

On Friday, Charlotte officials announced that North Carolina’s State Bureau of Investigation would take over the probe into Scott’s shooting, leaving it unlikely that video footage taken from a police body camera and dashboard camera will be released anytime soon.

Charlotte Police Chief Kerr Putney has said the video doesn’t definitively show Scott pointing a gun. Police have said they recovered a gun at the scene.

“I know the expectation is that video footage can be the panacea and I can tell you that is not the case,” he said.

Scott’s family has seen the video, and said in a statement it was “impossible to discern” what Scott was holding in his hands.

“There’s nothing in that video that shows him acting aggressively, threatening, or maybe dangerous,” Bamberg told Reuters on Friday.

