Prosecutors Have Video Evidence In Trayvon Martin Slaying

The 7-11 where Martin bought candy

Photo: (Photo by Roberto Gonzalez/Getty Images)

A Florida prosecutor has listed new video evidence from the 7-11 where slain teen Trayvon Martin reportedly bought Skittles the night he died.The Orlando Sentinel reports that Florida State’s Attorney Angela Corey filed Monday night a list of witnesses for the state as well as several pieces of evidence.



The video evidence includes footage from the 7-11 where the slain teen reportedly bought Skittles and tea before the shooting, and from the clubhouse in the townhouse complex where he was killed.

Zimmerman, the Florida watchman who shot and killed Martin, was charged last month with second-degree murder. Zimmerman has claimed he was acting in self defence.

Corey’s witness list names six civilians, including Martin’s parents and Zimmerman’s neighbour Frank Taaffee, as well as 18 Sanford, Fla., police officers.

Fire-rescue personnel, investigators from Corey’s office, and a New Jersey forensics expert are also listed as witnesses.

Corey’s list of evidence also includes Zimmerman’s phone records from Feb. 20 through Feb. 26, and from March 7 through March 22. The phone records of an unnamed witness, simply labelled W8, are also included in the filing, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

The federal government is considering charging Zimmerman with hate crime charges, which means he could face the death penalty, WFTV reported Monday.

A conviction of second-degree murder, the current charge against Zimmerman, carries a possible sentence of life in prison. But a hate crime charge means he could face the death penalty.

However, the feds would have to prove Zimmerman targeted Martin because he was black for a hate crime charge to stick.

DON’T MISS: You’ll Feel Differently About George Zimmerman And The Trayvon Martin Shooting After You Read This >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.