New Video Claims To Reveal The iPhone 6 Screen Size, Camera Resolution, And Other Hardware

A new YouTube video claims to reveal information about the camera, screen resolution, and other hardware elements for Apple’s iPhone 6.

The video, first spotted by Phone Arena, claims to show information from a leaked Apple spec sheet detailing the company’s next smartphone.

The video suggests that two iPhone 6 models — one with a 4.7-inch screen and another with a 5.5-inch display — will launch in the fall.

Both phones will have a screen resolution of 1704 by 960 and will continue to use Apple’s Touch ID fingerprint sensor in the home button, according to the video.

The main camera will get a bump from 8 megapixels to 10 megapixels, and the front FaceTime camera will come with a 2-megapixel sensor rather than the 1.2-megapixel sensor on Apple’s current iPhones.

The iPhone 6 will also presumably use Apple’s next-generation A8 processor, which is said to improve battery life, although the company hasn’t revealed any information about its next chip.

It’s expected to measure 5.4 by 2.6 by 0.27 inches, which is a bit thinner than the 4.8-by-2.3-by-0.29-inch iPhone 5s.

We’re pretty skeptical of these claims because the publisher behind the YouTube video, Jude Prop, doesn’t really specify where this information comes from. Regardless, the supposedly leaked specs line up with what we’ve heard so far regarding the iPhone 6, which either means Jude Prop compiled a video based on current rumors trying to pass it as real news or it’s possibly true.

At the same time, Mark Gurman of 9to5Mac has spotted a new set of photos from Sonny Dickson claiming to show accurate mockups of Apple’s upcoming iPhones.

Dickson has a strong track record when it comes to leaking Apple products.

The Australian blogger leaked photos of the iPhone 5s, iPhone 5c, iPad Air, and Retina iPad mini before they launched last year.

