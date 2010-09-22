Updated Twidroyd Is Like New Twitter For Your Phone

This afternoon, PostUp will announce the release a new version of its popular Twitter client for Android, Twidroyd.



Twidroyd 4.0 comes with one major new feature: LivePreview, which shows a preview to links alongside the tweets in which they appear.

Much like the new version of Twitter’s website, this will let users take a look at the contents of a link without clicking on it and opening a new window or tab.

PostUp CEO Bill Gross says this is “the first Twitter client on any platform to provide fully integrated views of the complete range of web pages, photos and other media embedded within tweets.”

The feature only works when the phone is held sideways, in landscape mode, where there is enough horizontal space to show both tweets and link previews cleanly. When held upright, Twidroyd displays a standard stream.

We’ve been using the app for an hour or so now, and so far, we like the feature. Not all links display nicely; links to Business Insider stories, for instance, preview unhelpful content from below the actual article. But where the preview pulls the right content, the display looks good, and we haven’t experienced much lag time so far.

Twidroyd is available in a free lite version, and a $3.99 pro version.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.