New Version Of iOS Was Just Released To Developers

Photo: S. Baker via Flickr

Apple just released the newest version of its mobile operating system, iOS 4.2.1, to developers, 9 to 5 Mac reports.The timing is curious. Apple always releases the latest version of iOS to developers first, so their apps can be ready when consumers get the update. But 4.2.1 is a minor bug fix that comes right on the heels of 4.2, which still hasn’t been released to the public.



4.2 was rumoured to be coming to users today, but now it looks as if the version might be skipped entirely, meaning users would have to wait another week for an update.

