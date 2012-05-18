Watch Out For This Convincing 'Verizon' Email Scam

Whoever is behind the new Verizon billing scam must have seriously paid attention in Photoshop class.



The fake emails popping up in thousands of customers’ email inboxes bear a striking resemblance to the real thing, according to The Better Business Bureau.

Users are prompted to pay their bill (usually many times the typical amount), and many proceed without ever realising they’ve just forked over their credit card information to a third party.

Here’s how to spot a fake:

Hover your mouse over the links in the email. If it links back to a legitimate Verizon site, you’re in the clear. If you see a third party or off-looking URL (see the screenshot below), then keep your credit card in your pocket and contact Verizon directly.

Note: A Verizon customer told ABC Action News the fake $1,200 bill she received was sent from a dodgy email address: [email protected] It looks legit if you’re in a rush and aren’t paying attention, but that little ‘c’ at the beginning is a dead giveaway.

