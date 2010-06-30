New Verizon Commercial Features Foursquare Check-ins

In another sign that Foursquare and location-based services are going mainstream, a new Verizon commercial features a woman walking around a city, checking into locations around her on Foursquare.



It would be a huge plug if it were a little easier to see that that’s what’s happening (a Foursquare tweet tipped us off to it). As it is, Foursquare doesn’t get much exposure out of this, but it still says a lot about how popular these services are becoming.

Check it out:



