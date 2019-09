Why would anyone pay $5 and download apps on three different gadgets just to play an extremely primitive racing game?



Because the game is played on the iPad, and you use iPhones as game controllers.

Actually, we’re still not sure that explains it, but it was more than enough to get us to watch this video:



Get it at the iTunes Store.

(via Gizmodo)

