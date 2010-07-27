How New U.S. And EU Sanctions Are Turning Russia Towards Iran

Russia has come out this morning against the actions of the U.S. and EU, which have just put new sanctions against Iran in place, according to Ria Novosti.



Those EU and U.S. sanctions against Iran come outside the plans of the UN Security Council and the Iran Six, of which Russia is a part.

Iran and Russia had previously been at odds over comments Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad made suggesting that Russia was in the pocket of its Western partners.

But now that conflict has been minimized in the wake of the U.S. and EU adopting unilateral sanctions against Iran.

Such fracturing of consensus in the fragile Iran 6 group, which includes the U.S., Britain, France, Germany, China, and Russia, could have an impact on future negotiations with Iran and attempts to control their nuclear ambitions.

Certainly, Iran is doing everything they can to split up the group, including posturing against Germany and Russia.

