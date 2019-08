You may have caught them all by now, but are they strong enough to take over your nearest gym? The most recent update for “Pokémon GO” includes a new appraisal feature, which will you help you determine which ones to keep and which ones to send to the candy factory. Here’s a look at how it works.

