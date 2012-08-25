Are These The New Uniforms For The New York Knicks And Brooklyn Nets?

The new colours and logos for the Brooklyn Nets have been known for some time, but until now, we had not seen the uniforms. Thanks to some developer videos for the upcoming NBA 2K13 video game, it appears that we now know what the Brooklyn’s first unis will look like. Paul Lukas of ESPN.com, has seen the uniforms and believes these are what he saw. In addition, it also appears that 2K13 has the new uniforms for the New York Knicks (see below)…



This version of the Nets uniform includes a white yoke and the new logo on the side of the shorts…

Photo: YouTube

In addition to these black and white tops, there is also an all-black jersey (seen here)…

Photo: YouTube

The Knicks no longer has any black piping and the word-mark is flatter…

Photo: YouTube

That half-piping around the arm-openings is weird…

Photo: YouTube

