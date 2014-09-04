It Looks Like U2 Will Launch The IPhone 6

Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Steve Jobs (2nd-R) poses with U2 and Jimmy Iovine (L) back in 2004.

It’s rumoured that U2 will be heavily involved with the launch of the iPhone 6, with multiple reports claiming that the band’s upcoming album will be pre-loaded on the new iPhone.

The rumours make a lot of sense. U2 has a longtime relationship with Apple. That relationship got stronger after Apple acquired Beats, run by producer Jimmy Iovine. Iovine produced two of U2’s albums.

MacRumors reports that a possible U2 music video shoot was held on the Samuel Beckett Bridge in Ireland last week. eBay employee Stephen Browne managed to get close to the video shoot, and claimed that “tight security” followed him everywhere and “tried hard” to block his camera with umbrellas.

No clear photos have emerged from the video shoot, although Browne did manage to take a photo showing an actor using an unidentified mobile phone.

Looks like @U2 new album maybe preloaded on to iPhone6. The focus of the “video” on the bridge last week was a phone pic.twitter.com/CUY4rKTSM9

— Stephen Browne ✨ (@Stephenbrow) September 3, 2014

The video shoot apparently focused on an actor using a phone while standing on the iconic Irish bridge. Director Mark Romanek was also seen during filming, he’s best known for directing the movie One Hour Photo with Robin Williams, as well as the music video for Johnny Cash’s cover of Hurt.

However, there are claims that the video shoot wasn’t a music video at all, but a commercial for the new iPhone. With no members of the band present, that’s certainly a possibility. As MacRumors reports, Julian Lennon, a friend of Bono, told U2 fans in Spain that he believes U2 have been shooting a new commercial for Apple.

Many Irish journalists are also reporting that U2’s new album will come pre-loaded on the iPhone 6. Irish journalist Bryan MacDonald is one of the people making the claim, along with other Irish music writers.

U2’s new album will come pre loaded on the iPhone 6… Expect a promotion onslaught from next Tuesday when it will premiere on Dublin’s 2FM

— Bryan MacDonald (@27KHV) September 3, 2014

A final rumour surrounding U2’s involvement with the iPhone 6 is the large structure currently being assembled outside the Flint Center in Cupertino. A local resident claimed that the structure “looked like a sound stage going up for a rock concert.”

U2’s association with Apple stretches back to 2004 when the band launched a special model of the iPod that came with exclusive interviews and performances by the band. Nearly a decade later, it looks like the band will help Apple launch another new product. The partnership has continued through Apple’s support of Bono’s Product(RED) charity, with Jony Ive and Tim Cook offering up special items for auctions to support the AIDS charity. The partnership had appeared to be on shaky ground in June, however, after Bono joked about Apple’s faltering support of the charity, as well as likening the company to a “cult.”

