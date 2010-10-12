New Twitter Chief: "We’ve Cracked The Code On A New Form Of Advertising"

Photo: joi ito

Twitter’s new CEO Dick Costolo says Twitter advertising is “definitely beyond the experimentation stage.””We feel like we’ve cracked the code on a new form of advertising, and we feel like we’ve got a hit on our hands.”



The quotes comes from a New York Times story on Twitter’s ad business.

The story says Twitter’s Promoted Trends ads pull in $100,000 per day and get 5X the attention normal banner ads get.

Still, ad execs tell the Times that their clients remain wary of Twitter.

The problem: “Twitter has already proved to be an effective free marketing tool, so why pay for an account?”

Agency partner Aaron Shaprio spells it out: “Every one of our clients has Twitter as a part of their social media strategy, but at the moment we’re not seeing a tremendous amount of interest in the specific packages that Twitter is offering.”

JetBlue’s Twitter account operator, Morgan Johnston, piled on, telling the Times that JetBlue’s “primary use of Twitter is really centered on maintaining a dialogue with customers” – through a free account.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.