Today's Goldman Sachs Elevator Gossip: George Soros And Geniuses

Ever wonder what goes on in the elevators of Goldman Sachs? Well, now there’s a Twitter account called @GSElevator that just debuted so you can get your fix of Goldman gossip.



The profile describes the account as “Things heard in the Goldman Sachs elevators do not stay in the Goldman Sachs elevators. Email what you hear to [email protected]”

The account, which went live a few hours ago, has already accumulated almost 200 followers.

It’s unclear if the account user is an employee with Goldman.

Check it out. Some of the anecdotes are hilarious:

