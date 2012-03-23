TweetDeck Just Got A Major New Update

Photo: TweetDeck

The popular Twitter management app TweetDeck has launched new updates today that incorporates the newest social media feature, lists.TweetDeck will now allow you to edit, add, or delete lists directly from the app by clicking on a profile of choice.



Two new columns are also added to the TweetDeck dashboard so you can keep track of “Activity” and “Interactions,” both of which monitor your mentions, retweets, favourites, and new follows.

When you want to preview tweeted pictures or videos, users can see the media directly from the app in through a lightbox pop up without having to leave the dashboard. Smaller thumbnails will be included in the tweet before you enlarge them, but you can also turn this option off if you’d rather see streamlined links and click at your own will.

Lastly, the update ditches the “Quote” function when you want to retweet something and add additional comments. Instead, the button is replaced with “Edit & RT” which might make it sound a little clearer.

TweetDeck is available on both Mac and Windows, as well as through a Chrome extension.

