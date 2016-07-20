A new TV trailer for 'Star Trek Beyond' totally gives away a big twist

Warning: This post contains spoilers for “Star Trek Beyond,” even though they’re in an official trailer. Proceed with caution, is all we’re saying.



“Star Trek Beyond” hits theatres this weekend, but the studio behind the third instalment in the rebooted film series appears to have no chill, and totally spoiled a big reveal in a TV spot.

The 30-second trailer spoils the secret behind the film’s villain, Krall, played by Idris Elba. Everything we’ve seen of the character before now has been alien — Elba is buried under scary-looking makeup and prosthetics. Krall is clearly not human.

Except, the trailer shows footage of a totally human Elba ominously warning of disasters to come. It’s clearly the same character, as Uhura even says “it’s him” in the TV spot.

People who have seen the full film confirm that the big reveal about Krall’s true nature and origins don’t come until the end of the film, and it’s supposed to be somewhat of a shock. Guess not.

Why did Paramount Pictures do this?

I have a theory: To show off Idris Elba. He really is burried underneath that alien makeup, and the casual fan might reasonably have no idea that this big, renowned star is even in this movie. Framing a TV-spot around his human appearance shows off the casting.

“Star Trek Beyond” was also one of a handful of blockbuster movies that was criticised for “hiding” its black actors by painting them an alien colour or merely voicing a CGI creation. Turns out “Star Trek” wasn’t quite doing that, as this spoiler-filled trailer shows.

“Star Trek Beyond” will come out on July 22.

