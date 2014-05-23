Here Are The 24 New Shows Coming To TV This Fall

Haley Atwell in 'Agent Carter.'

'Secrets and Lies'

Ryan Phillippe plays a man who is accused for murder after finding the body of a young boy in the woods in the 10-episode series.

Watch the trailer.

'Agent Carter'

Just like 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.', this second Marvel series will follow the secret Marvel intelligence agency as its just starting out. The series will take place after the events of the first 'Captain America' and star Hayley Atwell.

'American Crime'

After a man is killed his parents and the community of Modesto, California is in search of the killer. The drama which focuses on how race in America comes from '12 Years a Slave' screenwriter John Ridley.

Watch the trailer

.

'Fresh Off the Boat'

In another attempt to capture the success of 'Modern Family,' the show follows a Taiwanese family that moves from DC Chinatown to Orlando, Florida during the '90s. The comedy is loosely based on the memoir of the same name from Eddie Huang.

Watch the trailer.

'Galavant'

The Sunday night musical comedy was described as ''Spamalot' meets 'The Princess Bride'' at ABC's upfront presentation.

Watch the trailer.

'The Whispers'

Aliens are preying on the naiveté of children to use them to take over the world.

Watch the trailer.