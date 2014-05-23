Here Are The 24 New Shows Coming To TV This Fall

Last week, the major networks — ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, and The CW — announced all of their new shows coming to TV for the 2014-2015 season.
50 new dramas, comedies, sitcoms, and limited series were announced — 24 of which are set to debut this fall.
We’ll see the return of a few familiar faces to TV, such as Ben McKenzie and Debra Messing, along with a few big Hollywood actors and actresses, from Matt Dillon to Katherine Heigl.
Stars: Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross ('CSI'), Laurence Fishburne ('Hannibal')
Premiere date: n/a
What it's about: Anderson plays a wealthy black man who is afraid his four children have started assimilating so much that they have forgotten their black heritage.
Stars: Analeigh Tipton ('Crazy, Stupid, Love.'), Jake McDorman ('Live Free or Die Hard'), Nicolas Wright ('White House Down')
Premiere date: n/a
What it's about: Two people are set up on a blind date, and you're able to hear everything going on in each person's head as they start dating.
Stars: Karen Gillan ('Doctor Who'), John Cho ('Harold and Kumar Go To White Castle')
Premiere date: n/a
What it's about: Gillan plays a social media queen with hundreds of thousands of followers. After making the discovery she has no real friends, she asks one of her co-workers to 'rebrand' her as a more likeable person.
ABC now has the trailer for the show marked as private on YouTube. Watch a preview here.
Stars: Ioan Gruffudd ('Fantastic Four'), Alana De La Garza ('Law & Order')
Premiere date: n/a
What it's about: The criminal drama follows a medical examiner, Doctor Henry Morgan (Gruffudd) who can't die and isn't sure why.
Stars: Viola Davis ('The Help')
Premiere date: n/a
What it's about: Davis will star as law professor Annalise Keating in Shondra Rhimes ('Grey's Anatomy,' 'Scandal') latest Thursday night drama. Keating will be teaching a class on, you guessed it, how to get away with murder which looks like it will come in handy for some of her students.
Stars: Cristela Alonzo ('Mind of Mencia' writer), Carlos Ponce ('Couples Retreat')
Premiere date: n/a
What it's about: Cristela is finishing up her last year of law school and is about to start an unpaid internship at a law firm while her traditional Mexican-American family is wondering whether she has set the bar too high for herself.
'Secrets and Lies'
Ryan Phillippe plays a man who is accused for murder after finding the body of a young boy in the woods in the 10-episode series.
Watch the trailer.
'Agent Carter'
Just like 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.', this second Marvel series will follow the secret Marvel intelligence agency as its just starting out. The series will take place after the events of the first 'Captain America' and star Hayley Atwell.
'American Crime'
After a man is killed his parents and the community of Modesto, California is in search of the killer. The drama which focuses on how race in America comes from '12 Years a Slave' screenwriter John Ridley.
Watch the trailer
.
'Fresh Off the Boat'
In another attempt to capture the success of 'Modern Family,' the show follows a Taiwanese family that moves from DC Chinatown to Orlando, Florida during the '90s. The comedy is loosely based on the memoir of the same name from Eddie Huang.
Watch the trailer.
'Galavant'
The Sunday night musical comedy was described as ''Spamalot' meets 'The Princess Bride'' at ABC's upfront presentation.
Watch the trailer.
'The Whispers'
Aliens are preying on the naiveté of children to use them to take over the world.
Watch the trailer.
Stars: Téa Leoni
Premiere date: Fall
What it's about: Elizabeth McCord (Leoni) joins the White House as a new Secretary of State after the previous one passed away in a suspicious plane crash.
Stars: Tyler Ritter, Laurie Metcalf ('Roseanne')
Premiere date: Fall
What it's about: The comedy follows Ronnie, a gay man who gets a new job and decides to move away from his close-knit slightly overbearing Boston family.
Stars: Scott Bakula ('Star Trek: Enterprise') and Zoe McLellan ('JAG')
Premiere date: Fall
What it's about: The latest spin-off of CBS' hit series will take place in The Big Easy.
Stars: Maggie Q ('Nikita') and Dylan McDermott ('The Practice')
Premiere date: Fall
What it's about: The thriller will follow two detectives, Jack Larsen (McDermott) and Beth Davis (Maggie Q), as they investigate stalking incidents in New York City.
Stars: Elyes Gabel ('Body of Proof'), Robert Patrick ('Terminator 2'), Katherine McPhee ('Smash')
Premiere date: Fall
What it's about: The drama will follow Homeland Security's high-tech threat team called 'Scorpion.' The show is based around Walter O'Brien who founded Scorpion.
'Battle Creek'
The crime drama will follow Detective Russ Agnew (Dean Winters) and Special Agent Milton Chamberlain (Josh Duhamel) as they open an FBI field office in the city of Battle Creek. It will be 'Breaking Bad' creator Vince Gilligan's first return to TV since the AMC show ended.
'The Odd Couple'
The comedy will be a remake of the 1970s' ABC hit with Matthew Perry ('Friends') playing slob Oscar Madison and Thomas Lennon (TK) as 'neat freak' Felix Unger.
'CSI: Cyber'
The spin-off of CBS' most successful series will follow Special Agent Avery Ryan (Patricia Arquette) who is in charge of the FBI's Cyber Crime Division. The series is inspired by real-life Cyber Psychologist Mary Aiken.
Stars: Katherine Heigl ('Grey's Anatomy'), Alfre Woodard ('Desperate Housewives')
Premiere date: November
What it's about: Heigl plays the top CIA analyst to a female president (Woodward) who is on a mission to find out who killed her husband who just so happens to be the president's son.
Stars: Ken Marino ('Role Models') and Casey Williams ('Happy Endings')
Premiere date: Tuesdays this fall
What it's about: After dating for six years, Annie (Williams) is frustrated that her boyfriend Jake hasn't proposed to her and demonstrates that frustration (unknowingly) to her family and friends as he's trying to propose to her.
Stars: Debra Messing ('Will & Grace')
Premiere date: Wednesdays this Fall
What it's about: The dramedy will follow Laura Diamond (Messing) who tries to balance life as both a full-time soon-to-be-divorced mum to twins and cop.
Stars: Kate Walsh ('Private Practice')
Premiere date: Thursday this Fall
What it's about: Walsh plays one of Los Angeles' best criminal court judges who also happens to be a huge partier who isn't ready to settle down. Will Ferrell and Adam McKay ('Anchorman,' 'Step Brothers') serve as executive producers.
Stars: Matt Ryan ('Layer Cake')
Premiere date: Fridays this Fall
What it's about:
Based on the DC Comics series, the show follows demon hunter John Constantine (Ryan) who must save the world from dark forces who threaten to take over. The one-hour series comes from executive producer David S. Goyer ('The Dark Knight Rises').
Stars: Ben Feldman ('Mad Men') and Cristin Milioti ('HIMYM')
Premiere date: Thursdays this Fall
What it's about: The romantic comedy follows every step of the relationship between two people. It feels like the 'How I Met Your Mother' story we didn't get when Cristin Milioti was revealed as 'the mother' on the CBS show.
A CIA analyst finds out his parents are Russian spies.
'Aquarius'
An LA Police Sergeant teams with a 'hippie' undercover cop to find a missing girl in 1967.
'Emerald City'
A retelling of Oz that sends a young Dorothy Gale and a K9 police dog she steals to the magical world after driving into the path of a tornado.
'Mission Control'
Krysten Ritter (Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23') plays an aerospace enginner overseeing a team of NASA scientists during the '60s.
'Mr. Robinson'
A singer and rock band guitarist (Craig Robinson, 'The Office') takes a job as a substitute teacher to pay his bills.
'Odyssey'
When the U.S. Special Forces assassinates one of its own military units to cover up a huge international conspiracy, there are only three individuals alive who know the truth.
'One Big Happy'
After failing to make a successful series about an alternative family with 'The New Normal,' NBC is trying again with a sitcom that shows the dynamic of a married couple with a gay woman carrying the child of the husband.
'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt'
A woman who has lived in a cult all her life is 'rescued,' and after becoming a national TV sensation she moves out to NYC.
Stars: Ben McKenzie ('The O.C.'), Jada Pinkett Smith, and David Mazouz ('Touch')
Premiere date: Mondays at 8 p.m. this Fall.
What it's about: The Batman prequel will revolve around Bruce Wayne's early days before he starts fighting crime as the Caped Crusader. The series will show off younger incarnations of popular villains like the Penguin and Catwoman along with Detective Jim Gordon (McKenzie) before he becomes the famous Comissioner.
Stars: Octavia Spencer ('The Help'), Griffin Gluck ('Private Practice'), Zoe Levin ('The Way Way Back')
Premiere date: Wednesdays at 9 p.m. this Fall.
What it's about: With 'Glee' heading into its final sixth season, this will be the network's next high school drama focusing on teens who meet as patients in a hospital ward. The show is based on a Spanish series called 'Polseres Vermelles.'
Stars: David Tennant ('Doctor Who,' 'Broadchurch') and Anna Gunn ('Breaking Bad')
Premiere date: Wednesdays at 9 p.m. this Fall.
What it's about: Based on the BBC series 'Broadchurch,' the 10-episode limited series follows the investigation into the death of a young boy. The American adaptation also stars Tennant as the shows' lead.
Reality Show
Air dates: Tuesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. / 9 p.m. this Fall.
What it's about: 'Age of Empires' meets real life. 15 Americans will be left in secret locations for a year where their task is to create a new civilisation from nothing. It's based on a hit Dutch TV series.
Stars: John Mulaney ('Saturday Night Live'), Martin Short, Nasim Pedrad
Premiere date: Sundays at 9:30 this Fall.
What it's about:
In an attempt to make the next 'Seinfeld,' the show will follow comic John Mulaney as he attempts to become a stand-up comedian.
Since Fox decided to do away with pilot season it will be unveiling the following 7 shows between the fall and next summer.
Rainn Wilson ('The Office') plays a Detective Lieutenant who returns to the force to lead a special cases unit after being banned for five years due to bad behaviour.
'Hieroglyph'
The time period series set in Egypt is centered around a thief, Ambrose ('Max Brown'), who is asked to retrieve an important scroll for the Pharaoh. From the trailer, 'Hieroglyph' feels like its trying really hard to be a mix of 'Game of Thrones' meets 'Spartacus.'
'Empire'
Terrence Howard stars as a music mogul who is trying to decide which of his sons to leave his empire to -- until his ex-wife comes into the picture and claims her stake in the company. The series comes from Lee Daniels ('Lee Daniels' The Butler').
In the year 2022, Will Forte is the last man on Earth travelling the country in an RV and underwear. The show is from both Forte and 'The Lego Movie' directors, Chris Miller and Phil Lord.
'Wayward Pines'
A secret service agent (Matt Dillon) heads to a town in search of two missing agents but ends up finding more mysteries than he can handle.
'Weird Loners'
The comedy follows the lives of four 30-somethings living in New York City.
'Bordertown' (working title)
The animated comedy is about two families living in a town that's on the U.S. / Mexican border.
Stars: Gina Rodriguez ('The Bold and the Beautiful'), Diane Guerrero ('Orange is the New Black')
Premiere date: Mondays at 9 p.m. this Fall.
What it's about:
A virgin gets pregnant after being accidentally inseminated. The show's based on a Venezuelan telenova.
Stars: Grant Gustin ('Glee')
Premiere date: Tuesdays this Fall at 8 p.m.
What it's about: Based on the popular DC Comics character, the series will follow the 'fastest man alive' Barry Allen who becomes the Flash. The show will complement its other DC series, 'Arrow.'
'iZombie'
A zombie comedy about a girl trying to live a normal life as one of the undead. It brings the recent film 'Warm Bodies' to mind.
'The Messengers'
After a mysterious object crashes to Earth ,numerous people are left with special superhuman powers.
